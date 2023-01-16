NHRC summons DGP after Indian Secular Front member complains TMC workers assaulted him
National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a conditional summon to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with poll-related violence.
National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a conditional summon to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with poll-related violence. The Commission issued the summon after a member of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) complained that Trinamool Congress Workers assaulted him after the assembly poll results were declared.
Indian Secular Front member in its complaint alleged, "TMC workers beat him after the assembly poll results were declared causing him head injuries". Earlier, It had sought a requisite report related to the complaint, which, according to the commission, if not furnished, DGP may have to appear in person on February 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
