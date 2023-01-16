Left Menu

Uttarakhand will enact country's strictest anti-cheating law: CM Dhami

"Our government is committed to good governance and irregularities in recruitment will not be tolerated at all," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that 20 sub-inspectors have been suspended in connection with irregularities in the 2015-16 sub-inspector direct recruitment. The Uttarakhand CM said that the irregularities during the 2015-16 sub-inspector direct recruitment were being probed and based on that, 20 sub-inspectors have been suspended till the investigation is complete."

"Our government is committed to good governance and irregularities in recruitment will not be tolerated at all," he added. He also said that the country's 'strictest' anti-cheating law would be enacted in the state.

"Soon the country's strictest anti-cheating law will be enacted. All efforts are being made to make recruitment processes transparent," he said. Incidentally, a written exam was conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in December 2021.

But, after widespread allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the test, CM Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty. Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post. A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

