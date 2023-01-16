NITI Aayog member visits State Emergency Response Centre, hails 'Haryana 112' initiative

VK Paul, Niti Aayog member, Monday visited the Centralised State Emergency Response Centre (CSERC), 'Haryana 112' during a visit to the facility here in Haryana's Panchkula. 'Haryana 112', a historic initiative of the government of Haryana, provides assistance to citizens in distress in the shortest possible time.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Government of Haryana G. Anupama and Director, National Health Mission Prabhjot Singh also accompanied during the visit. Additional Director General of Police, Telecom and IT cum Nodal Officer Haryana 112, A S Chawla welcomed all the guests to the facility.

During the visit, the guests were briefed about the features and core competency of the Haryana 112 project and its integration with other emergency services including Ambulance Services. He also apprised them about the Haryana Police's initiative towards empowering citizens with 24x7 police assistance. During his visit, Paul commended the efforts of the Haryana Government and the ERSS Haryana Team for establishing and smoothly running world-class Emergency Response Operations in an integrated mode. In addition, he also hailed ERSS Haryana for providing exceptional services to all persons in distress and cited it as a model for the nation to emulate in the future.

V.K. Paul was also given a walkthrough of the building including the Communication Officer Room, Dispatch Officer Room, Training Halls, Auditorium and Cafeteria etc. at the SERC building. Other senior officers of the Haryana 112 team and of the Health Department, Haryana were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

