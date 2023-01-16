Left Menu

R-Day celebrations: Over 1,200 performers to take part in first-ever Military Tattoo-Tribal Dance festival

As part of the Republic Day celebrations 2023 and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance performances will be showcased at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 23-24.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As part of the Republic Day celebrations 2023 and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance performances will be showcased at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 23-24. Themed as Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance, this event is aimed at throwing light on the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to our freedom struggle.

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the event, with the Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency. The initial practice sessions for the event began on January 10 and the reverberations of the military drums and trumpets have set the stage for the traditional dance performances to blend in representing our country's unique cultural trends and to foster the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat'.

Over 1,200 performers have been fine-tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with each group enlivening a slice of India with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments and rhythmic dance beats. The traditional dance performance to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada. These events and groups are coordinated by Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Indian Army is showcasing its prowess at the event through Paramotor gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts. The grand finale will also showcase a performance by famous playback singer Kailash Kher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

