Fire in Delhi's Shakarpur brought under control

Fire department officials present at the spot said that fire broke out in the lift control and the Generator room of the building.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:52 IST
Firoz Khan, the local fire station officer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The fire which broke out at a multi-storied building in Shakarpur area of New Delhi has been brought under control by the fire brigade. The fire broke out in a Government building in the Shakarpur area on Monday morning. According to Fire Brigade officials, the building houses the offices of DGHS. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within a short time.

Fire department officials present at the spot said that fire broke out in the lift control and the Generator room of the building. "It was a minor fire and was brought under control within a short time," said Firoz Khan, the local fire station officer. "Earlier we were informed that fire has broken out in the fifth floor of the building. However, after coming to the spot we saw that the fire was in the lift control and generator room," he said.

There were no injuries or casualties, he added. "Preliminary investigations pointed that the fire broke out due to short circuit," said Khan. (ANI)

