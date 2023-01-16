Left Menu

Davos 2023: Idris Elba calls for investment to help world's poor

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid. At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change.

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba called on Monday for business and political leaders to provide more support to the world's poorest countries in the form of investment rather than aid.

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the Elbas were both honoured for their work on environmental conservation, food security and climate change. The couple, who are Goodwill Ambassadors for the United Nations' International Fund for Agricultural Development, appealed to participants at the annual summit for fast financial support for people hit by food scarcity and climate change.

"The poor of this world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they're looking for investment," Idris Elba said. "We understand the power and change that can come from this room ... We can move with agility and speed and your speed is needed now," the star of he star of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and "Beasts of No Nation" added.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba highlighted food crises in Somalia, Haiti, Sudan and other countries, focusing on the plight of small-scale farmers without access to the resources they need and yet produce a third of the planet's food. "We are here at Davos to highlight the people and countries who are not making the headlines as much as my husband," she said, looking at her partner.

