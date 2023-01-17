Left Menu

Madrassas running properly in state: Assam DGP

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant on Tuesday said discussions were underway for bringing reforms to madrasas in the state.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:34 IST
Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant on Tuesday said discussions were underway for bringing reforms to madrasas in the state. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the Assam DGP said, "Madrasas are running properly in Assam. Today, we interacted with 68 people running madrasas."

He said they discussed merging small madrasas with the bigger ones. "Discussions were also held on how to bring about further reforms to madrasas, set rules and form boards. We also talked about merging small madrasas with bigger ones," he said.

He added that surveys were being conducted in this direction. "About 100 small madrasas have merged with the big ones. Surveys are also being done in this direction," he added. (ANI)

