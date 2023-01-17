Left Menu

UP: Tourists arrive as migratory Siberian birds flock to Brijghat in Hapur

Thousands of Siberian birds after flying over kilometres have flocked to Uttar Pradesh's Brijghat, adding to the beauty of the ghat.

17-01-2023
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of Siberian birds after flying over kilometres have flocked to Uttar Pradesh's Brijghat, adding to the beauty of the ghat. During the month of Magh, Brijghat attracts pilgrims and tourists in droves to take a dip at the holy river Ganga.

"We are feeding these birds while taking a boat ride and watching them fly past us. It is a wonderful experience especially in the evening before the sunsets", a tourist said. "The number of birds is increasing yearly, as the food is abundant here", said a priest.

Sanjay Kumar Malla, Hapur's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "Brijghat is a very famous place for the bird sanctuary. Whenever the water level at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary goes down birds like demoiselle cranes flock to the ghats of Brijghat." Watching Siberian birds while taking the holy dip is pleasing for the people; hence, more and more people are visiting the pilgrimage place.

These birds migrate from Siberia to the wetlands in India during the winter season every year as temperatures fall up north in Siberia. After spending the winter months in India the birds later flock back to their home grounds. (ANI)

