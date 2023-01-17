Left Menu

Two western disturbances in quick succession likely to affect northwest India on Jan 18, Jan 20: IMD

Two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20, said India Meteorological Department.

Two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and another on January 20, said India Meteorological Department. As a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19, 2023, added the IMD.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18, 2023. Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfallisnowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 18-20 2023. Another active Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 20" and adjoining plains of northwest India from 22 degrees Celsius January 2023.

Under its influence, light-moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfallisnowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during January 20-24 2023 and light-moderate isolated to scattered rainfall likely over plains of northwest India on January 22-24, 2023. Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India till January 17 morning; no significant change till Jan 18 and rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21 2023. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of East India till Jan 18 and no significant change thereafter. No considerable change um temperatures are very likely over Gujarat state by Jan 18 and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during the next 4-5 days.

Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi til Jan 18 and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on Jan 19"; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during Jan 17-19; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023. Ground Frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan,Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on January, 17-18 2023.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hSub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during Jan 16-18, Dense fog very likely in isolatedpockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during Jan 16-18"; over Bihar during Jan16-19;over Odisha on Jan 16-17 and over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during Jan 16-20,January 2023. Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand,Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh on Jan 16; over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkimduring Jan 16-17, January 2023. (ANI)

