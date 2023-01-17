Left Menu

For 1st time since pandemic began, Delhi sees zero Covid cases

The national capital recorded no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital recorded no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Monday. The positivity rate was 0.00 per cent. With zero covid cases in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the city remained at 10.

According to the bulletin, 9 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,80,781. However, with no death from Covid reported over the last 24 hours, the overall toll in the national capital remained at 26,522.

As part of the country's ongoing vaccination drive, 150 Covid vaccine shots were administered in the city in the last 24 hours, out of which 15 persons recieved 1st dose, 32 recieved 2nd, and 103 persons were given precautionary doses, taking the cumulative tally to 3,73,70,636. As many as 931 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested in the national capital to 4,06,50,119.

The national capital faced three Covid waves and the second wave with the Delta variant in April-May 2021 was the deadliest. (ANI)

