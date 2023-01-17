Left Menu

Chandigarh: Speeding car hits 25-year-old woman while she was feeding stray dogs

A 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into her, while she was feeding the stray dogs, police said.

17-01-2023
Screengrab from CCTV footage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old woman in Chandigarh suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into her, while she was feeding the stray dogs, police said. The incident pertains to Saturday night, while the woman was feeding the stray dogs at Chandigarh's Sector 53, furniture market was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is under treatment at Sector 16. According to the police, primarily investigations suggested that the speeding four-wheeler was travelling on the wrong side.

"The main accused is absconding. A case has been registered into the matter," police said, adding that the condition of the woman is out of danger. Police's investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

