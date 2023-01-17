BSE starts 50-hour training for unemployed youth in J-K's Doda

Left Menu

The Bombay Stock Exchange Institute, in association with the District Administration Doda, and the Department of Labour and Employment on Monday started a 50-hour training programme under Mission Youth J&K for imparting training to unemployed youth in Banking, Insurance and Mutual Funds.

17-01-2023
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay Stock Exchange Institute, in association with the District Administration Doda, and the Department of Labour and Employment on Monday started a 50-hour training programme under Mission Youth J&K for imparting training to unemployed youth in Banking, Insurance and Mutual Funds. Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan inaugurated the training programme in the presence of the ADDC, Pran Singh; Deputy Director, Employment, District Employment & Counselling Centre Idrees Lone; DIO DIPR, Doda Mohd Ashraf Wani, faculty members and participants (trainees) from across the district, read a press statement said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan asked the trainees to use the opportunity to groom their abilities to become employers to provide employment to unemployed youth. "The training programme aims to prepare them to become successful entrepreneurs with the startups capable of providing employment to others also," he said.

Speaking on occasion, Pran Singh said that the training programme should upgrade the skills of youth in non-conventional economic sectors like Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services having high employability potential. Deputy Director of Employment, while giving a brief account of the training programme, informed that the 50-hour training was being conducted at Government Degree College Doda.

"More than 50 unemployed youth have registered themselves on the first day today," he said, adding that the training was being imparted to unemployed youth under the Mission Youth initiative of the J&K UT Government. He said that more such training courses will be conducted in future to impart skills to enable unemployed youth to earn a dignified livelihood.

Pran Singh also requested the aspirants to register on the designated portal Employment Department at www.jakemp.nic.in so that they can be called for such skill upgradation courses in the future. Faculty member Jyoti Parkash of the Bombay Stock Exchange Institute gave the detail of the 50-hour training courses and their scope for creating employment opportunities for trainees in different sectors across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

