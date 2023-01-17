Left Menu

Scuffle over buying meat from shopkeeper leads to stone pelting in UP's Aligarh; 2 injured

Two people suffered injuries during stone pelting, following a scuffle, which broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:43 IST
Scuffle over buying meat from shopkeeper leads to stone pelting in UP's Aligarh; 2 injured
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people suffered injuries during stone pelting, following a scuffle, which broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, officials said on Monday. As per police, a brawl happened between some people at a meat shop with the shop owner, near Sarai Sultani Police Chowki, under the Sasni Gate Police Station limits which escalated to stone pelting, leaving two injured.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital. "Stones were pelted after a scuffle broke out between some people over buying meat from a shop in Aligarh Some people went to a meat shop. An argument happened between the people and the shopkeeper and later stone pelting happened in which two people were injured," Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh told ANI.

"The matter is being looked into from all angles. The shopkeeper and the customers are from different communities. Names of some people have come to the fore. The situation is under control and the investigation is being done," he added. Notably, after getting the intimidation, teams from different police stations reached the spot and took the situation under control.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023