Encounter in J&K's Budgam: Two terrorists killed
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam.
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam. J&K Police and Army cordoned off the area in after gunshots were heard to nab the terrorists.
"On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered near Court Complex in District Budgam. Details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. https://twitter.com/KashmirPolice/status/1615218344956919808?s=20&t=Rzdr8pl1Cs0qb0D-18povQ
Further details awaited. (ANI)
