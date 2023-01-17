Left Menu

Two killed, 2 others injured in firing incident in Haryana's Sirsa, probe underway

Two people were killed while two others were injured in a firing incident that took place in the Kalanwali area of Haryana's Sirsa, police said.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:47 IST
Arpit Jain, SP, Sirsa (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were allegedly shot dead while as many as were injured over a dispute in Kalanwali area of the district, police said. The incident happened on Monday.

However, the culprits have not been caught yet and the police are analyzing the CCTV footage to nab them, a senior officer said. "Two dead, two injured in a firing incident that occurred in Kalanwali area, Sirsa district. Police teams conducting probe. Efforts underway to nab the culprits. Prima facie seems like a case of dispute. CCTV footage being analysed," Sirsa Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said yesterday.

A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia; Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists and more

FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth high

(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space Force | Watch live

U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

