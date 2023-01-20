Left Menu

Sachin Pilot writes to Gehlot for conducting crop survey to assess farmers' losses due to frost

The Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday seeking a crop survey to estimate the loss of farmers due to cold and frost. Pilot met the farmers of Hanumangarh during his visit and took stock of the loss of mustard crop.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo/ANI).
  India
  • India

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday seeking a crop survey to estimate the loss to farmers due to cold and frost. In his letter, Pilot stated, "During the visit to Hanumangarh on January 17 and 18, various representative farmers met and informed me about the damages caused to the mustard crops due to cold and frost. I request you to direct a crop survey for the damaged mustard crops and other crops. I also request you to compensate the affected farmers at the earliest."

Earlier today, Pilot attacked the Gehlot over the competitive exam paper leak in the state, calling it 'witchcraft'. Without naming Gehlot, Pilot said that it was "witchcraft" that the papers which were locked in the vault before exams, got leaked. Notably, Gehlot is often referred to as a 'magician' in Congress.

However, the Congress leader welcomed the investigation ordered by the state government in the matter. "Somebody must have been responsible. I welcome the investigation which is underway," he said.

In December, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the competitive examination for the recruitment of 2nd-grade teachers for 2022. The exam was rescheduled for January 29. After at least half a dozen major examination paper leaks have rocked Rajasthan since the Congress came to power in 2018.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, has accused the Gehlot government of failing to curb the menace. (ANI)

