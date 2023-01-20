Left Menu

Weather in Karnataka to remain dry, minimum temperature to be 2-4 degrees below normal: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dry weather in Karnataka owing to light to moderate winds which is prevailing over the state's lower tropospheric levels.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:12 IST
Weather in Karnataka to remain dry, minimum temperature to be 2-4 degrees below normal: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dry weather in Karnataka owing to light to moderate southeastern and eastern winds which is prevailing over the state's lower tropospheric levels. Predicting mainly clear skies over the state, the met department said that the state may observe shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours in some areas during the next 48 hours.

"The minimum temperature will remain 3 to 4 notches below normal at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours and 2 to 3 notches below normal during the next 48 hours," informed IMD. Dry weather is also predicted to prevail over the state during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Bagalkote district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11-degree celsius in the plains, as per the IMD. Apart from clear skies, IMD also predicted maximum and minimum temperatures of around 30 and 14 degree celsius respectively during the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023