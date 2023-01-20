Left Menu

Man seen making chapatis at Sahibabad hotel by applying spit in viral video arrested

A man who was allegedly making chapatis (rotis) at a hotel by applying spit in a viral video was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Thursday. The Sahibabad SP then added that the police had lodged a complaint against the man on January 18 at the Tila More police station.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:13 IST
Man seen making chapatis at Sahibabad hotel by applying spit in viral video arrested
Superintendent of Police Poonam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was allegedly making chapatis (rotis) at a hotel by applying spit in a viral video was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Thursday. The police stated that the video was of a hotel in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tila More police station.

"A viral video was floating on social media from the area under Tila More police station, in which a man was making rotis by applying spit," said Poonam Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sahibabad. The Sahibabad SP then added that the police had lodged a complaint against the man on January 18 at the Tila More police station.

The Ghaziabad police have identified the accused as Taseeruddin and arrested him on the morning of January 19. According to the police, a legal investigation of the accused is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023