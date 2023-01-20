Delhi assembly sanctions additional funds for Yamuna cleaning, Chhath ghat

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved the supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the project of cleaning the river Yamuna and Delhi Jal Board in the national capital. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Supplementary Demand For Ghats in the Assembly and said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal- led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will not let roadblocks hamper Delhi's development.

While presenting the proposal, Sisodia said, "The LG made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning the Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers. Despite the budget being approved by the House, the works of the Delhi Jal Board were stopped. They tried to stop the projects earlier. When the projects did not stop, they stopped the funds, but the work of cleaning Yamuna is still on." "To ensure the cleaning of the Yamuna in the stipulated time, an additional fund of Rs 1028 crore is being given to the Delhi Jal Board to expedite the work of cleaning the Yamuna. CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that Yamuna will be cleaned before the next elections at any cost. The Delhi government is working on a war footing in this direction. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is keeping a close watch on the work of cleaning drainage and sewage treatment plants in Delhi," he added.

Besides the additional grant for cleaning Yamuna, to increase the pace of progress of Delhi and expedite the works of public interest, the Delhi Assembly has also given an additional fund of Rs 100 crore in the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana for the year 2022-23, Rs 49 crores for trans-Yamuna area work, about 800 crores additional funds to PWD for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, re-modelling of hospitals etc., and Rs 75 crores for irrigation and flood control department. The house also approved the supplementary grant of Rs 8 crore for Chhath Ghats, an additional amount of Rs 25 crore for giving Rs 1 crore honorarium to the ones who made supreme sacrifice, an additional Rs 50 crore for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, Rs 75 crore for SCST Welfare, 50 crores for DGHS, Rs 364 crores for hospital fund, Rs 78 crores for higher education, Rs 199 crores for Samagr Shiksha, Rs 130 crores for the uniform subsidy, Rs 114 crores for mid-day meal scheme, Rs 60 crores for the law department, Rs 10 crore under the government's scheme for the betterment of lawyers and Rs 311 crores for various works of Delhi High Court and Civil Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)