Rakhi Sawant attempted to defame me: Sherlyn Chopra says on Sawant's detention

"Rakhi Sawant spread misinformation and attempted to defame me by lying through her teeth before the media," Chopra claimed.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:39 IST
Actor Sherlyn Chopra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI) Actor Sherlyn Chopra on Thursday said that whenever she had attempted to raise her voice against alleged sexual harassment, supporters of Rakhi Sawant, who was detained earlier in the day by Mumbai Police after the former complained that Sawant made inappropriate Videos and photos of her went viral, had tried to stifle her voice. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police said Sawant was brought to Amboil Police Station for further questioning.

"Whenever I raised my voice against sexual harassment, the supporters of Rakhi Sawant attempted to stifle my voice. Rakhi Sawant considers Sajid Khan and Raj Kundra as her brothers. What should we do? Should we remain silent?", Sherlyn Chopra said while talking to ANI. "Rakhi Sawant spread misinformation and attempted to defame me by lying through her teeth before the media," Chopra claimed.

Rakhi Sawant's anticipatory bail application was rejected by a Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday, following which she was arrested on Thursday. A feud between the two tinsel town celebrities, Sawant and another has been ongoing for some time now.

In November 2022, Rakhi Sawant and the other model filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, Police said earlier. The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

