Kerala Higher Edu Minister R Bindu announces maternity leave of 60 days for women above 18 years

Higher Education Minister in Kerala R Bindu on Thursday announced that girls above the age of 18 years would get maternity leave of 60 days.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 06:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 06:51 IST
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Higher Education Minister in Kerala R Bindu on Thursday announced that girl students above the age of 18 years would get maternity leave of 60 days. "Girl students above 18 years of age can get a maximum of 60 days of maternity leave. The required attendance percentage for female students will be 73 per cent, including the menstrual leave, as against 75 per cent earlier. The order has been issued in this regard," Higher Education Minister R Bindu said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bindu said that the government is considering granting menstrual leaves in all the state varsities as recently announced by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). The CUSAT on Saturday (January 14) announced to grant the of menstrual leaves to its female students.

"Considering the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation, the Kerala government is planning to extend this to all universities under the State Higher Education Department," Bindu said in a press release issued from her office. Menstrual leave was implemented in the CUSAT on the basis of demand from the student union led by SFI, the release said.

The CUSAT on Saturday announced an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students in each semester on requests for "menstruation benefits" to female students. Usually, only students who have 75 per cent attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination. With menstrual leave giving two per cent condonation of shortage of attendance, the mandatory attendance would be brought down to 73 per cent for women students.

A proposal from CUSAT Students Union and various students' organisations was formally submitted to the Vice-Chancellor recently and it was approved following which an order was issued, the varsity has said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

