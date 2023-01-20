Left Menu

Assam Police seizes 320 kg Cannabis; one Tripura citizen held

In a big haul, the Guwahati police arrested one person on Thursday and seized 320 kg of cannabis from a truck.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:09 IST
Assam Police seizes 320 kg Cannabis; one Tripura citizen held
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a big haul, the Guwahati police arrested one person on Thursday and seized 320 kg of cannabis from a truck. The arrested person has been identified as Thongiya Mog of Tripura.

According to the reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Mahanta busted the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam 's Dispur on Thursday night. "A huge haul of 320 kg of cannabis was made from the secret chambers in the truck," Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

More details are awaited. Earlier, the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered Heroin No - 4, weighing around 580.4 grams, worth Rs 2.90 crore and apprehended two persons including a Myanmar national in Rountlang village on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East). As per the official statement, the seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings.

"Smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

