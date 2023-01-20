Left Menu

Two police women fend off armed robbers in Bihar's Hajipur, foil bank robbery

Bihar Police has rewarded two woman police constables for showing bravery on duty as they foiled a bank robbery attempt by armed robbers in broad daylight while they were guarding a bank in Hajipur.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 08:25 IST
Two police women fend off armed robbers in Bihar's Hajipur, foil bank robbery
Visual of CCTV footage of bank. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police has rewarded two woman police constables for displaying bravery as they foiled a daylight robbery attempt at a bank in Hajipur by armed men The police constables were identified as Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari who were on duty when the robbers attacked the bank.

Security footage visuals of the incident showed the constables sitting just inside the entrance of the bank when three men attempt to enter. Suddenly two of them took out their pistols and took aim at the them. Without hesitation the constables who are holding rifles leap to their feet and grapple with the two men and fight them off. A third robber is seen attempting to hold one of the constables.

The two constables have been rewarded for their act of bravery by the Bihar Police. "Senior officers appreciated our bravery and said that you have done a good job," Shanti Kumari said.

Police has launched a search for the armed men. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023