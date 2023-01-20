PM Modi interacts with newly-inducted recruits in govt departments, organisations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, via video conferencing and inquired about their experiences. West Bengal's Suprabha Biswas, an appointee who got a job in PNB, said that she is able to extend financial assistance to her family as her father is a labourer and her mother is a homemaker.

The Prime Minister asked about the enthusiasm in people regarding digital transactions. "What experience do you have with digital transactions? Are people enthusiastic about digital transactions?" PM Modi asked.

"We ask people to install a banking app through which they can do the online transaction and need not come to the bank for every work," Suprabha responded. Another recruit Faizal Showkat Shah who hailed from Jammu & Kashmir, said that he got a job in NIT Srinagar.

"I have been recruited in NIT Srinagar. I am happy that I got my appointment letter in the previous Rozgar Mela and am interacting with you today," Faizal said. The Prime Minister asked what thoughts arose in the youth around him after he got a government job.

"They also want to get settled. Hopefully, they would also be inspired by my success and contribute to the nation's progress. My friends also have been inspired to get government jobs like me," the recruit responded. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst to further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The Prime Minister had launched the "Rozgar Mela" to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism on the issue of unemployment. In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by record inflation and unemployment, and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras last year. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government. Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, J-K and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)