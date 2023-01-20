Left Menu

Several flights delayed due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Several flights scheduled to depart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi were delayed due to low visibility amid fog on Friday, according to the airport authorities.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here on Friday due to low visibility amid fog, according to the airport authorities. However, no flight diversions were reported till 7 am, they added.

"Flights were delayed due to bad weather amid fog in the national capital. Visibility is very low at the airport," a passenger at Delhi airport told ANI. While the Northern Railway informed that 16 trains were also running late due to fog.

According to officials of Northern Railway, trains including Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, "are running late by up to 1 hour." The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Friday morning with Safdarjung and Palam recording a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

