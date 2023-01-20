Varanasi: JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Friday. On Wednesday, Nadda was welcomed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport by CM Yogi and BJP workers.

After offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Nadda will leave for Ghazipur district to attend three programmes including offering prayers at Pawhari Baba Ashram, interaction with former soldiers and Jansabha. Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda's term as BJP's national president was extended at the party's national executive meeting in the national capital. He will continue as BJP chief till June 2024. (ANI)

