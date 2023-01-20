Left Menu

Varanasi: JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda offered prayers and performed aarti at Kal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 12:23 IST
Varanasi: JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath, Kaal Bhairav temples
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president JP Nadda offering prayers in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Friday. On Wednesday, Nadda was welcomed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport by CM Yogi and BJP workers.

After offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, Nadda will leave for Ghazipur district to attend three programmes including offering prayers at Pawhari Baba Ashram, interaction with former soldiers and Jansabha. Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda's term as BJP's national president was extended at the party's national executive meeting in the national capital. He will continue as BJP chief till June 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023