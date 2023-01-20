'Citizen is always right' should be motto of governance: PM Modi at 'Rozgar Mela'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Citizen is always right' should be the motto of governance, drawing a parallel with an idiom in the business field that 'consumer is always right'. The Prime Minister's remarks came while addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' virtually in which around 71,000 appointment letters were distributed to the new recruits in the government departments and organisations.

"In the business world, it is said, 'The consumer is always right'. Similarly, 'Citizen is always right' should be the motto of governance," PM Modi said. PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to creating "employment and self-employment opportunities" and said that the opportunities for the latter increase when there is rapid development.

"We are committed to continually creating employment and self-employment opportunities. With infrastructure development, opportunities continue to increase. When there is rapid development, self-employment opportunities increase exponentially. Today, the self-employment field is progressing," he said. The Prime Minister further said that the government has ensured both employment and progress for youth, which he termed as "true confidence-boosting factors".

"Our government has efficiently addressed the issues as regards the delay in promotions and associated legal cases. Employment and Progress are the true confidence-boosting factors for the youth. And our government ensured both," he said. "The selection processes in the Central Government employments have now been more than ever streamlined and time-bound," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also asked the youth to not let go of self-learning through technology. "Self-learning through technology is an opportunity given to today's generation, don't let it go. The urge to keep learning continuously in life is what drives us all forward," he said.

"Today, India has entrepreneurs even in the villages, who are so versed the digital technology. I feel proud to realise this. I urge you all to keep the spirits high and move ahead with courage, commitment and devotion," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister had launched the "Rozgar Mela" to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism on the issue of unemployment.

In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, PM Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by record inflation and unemployment, and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed. The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras last year. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, J-K and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)