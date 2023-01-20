Left Menu

J-K Police tightens security in Poonch ahead of Republic Day

Security has been tightened ahead of Republic Day in Poonch district on Friday. The security officials have deployed their forces on every corner of the area to maintain the safety and security of the region, said a J&K police official.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 13:02 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Police official Ahjaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Security has been tightened ahead of Republic Day in Poonch district on Friday. The security officials have deployed forces in every corner of the area to maintain safety and security, said a J&K Police official. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the security officials are keeping a close eye on every activity and conducting security drills, informed an official of J&K Police.

Ahjaz, a police officer speaking to ANI said, "Since January 26 is ahead, we have tightened the security in the area. We have deployed forces so that no corner is left untouched." Speaking about the recent alleged targeted killing in the Rajouri district, the official stated, "After what happened in Rajouri, the security and safety of the citizens have become important. Therefore, we are on our toes for the protection of our people and those coming here."

The official emphasised that they conduct a yearly drill in the area anyway to ensure the security of the citizens. "We often undertake surprise visits to some areas we find suspicious, we check cars and other vehicles. On a personal level as well, we undertake checkings so that we are assured that there is nothing to be concerned about," added Ahjaz.

The official confirmed that the forces of district police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the area for the protection of the people. "We have a lot of help to ensure safety and security. We want to avoid any lapse in security," stated the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

