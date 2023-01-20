Left Menu

J-K: Army rescues elderly woman in severe pain from remote LoC village

According to an official statement, the soldiers walked through snowfall on Friday morning to reach the woman and bring her to a hospital.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:00 IST
Army jawans rescue the elderly woman in Boniyar. (Photo/Chinar Corps). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soldiers of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps rescued an elderly woman, who was in severe pain, from a remote Jammu and Kashmir village on the Line of Control (LoC), amid heavy snowfall. According to an official statement, the soldiers walked through snowfall on Friday morning to reach the woman and bring her to a hospital.

"In the early morning hours of 20 January, Indian Army detachment at Paro proactively acted on a distress call from Mir Mohd a resident of the remote Jabri village, who desperately sought an evacuation of his 80-year old wife with a severe fever, vomiting and abdominal pain," the Army said in a statement. "The Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors conducted a swift emergency evacuation of the ailing elderly lady, Sardar Beewa wife of Mir Mohd from Jabri village to Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar, during the early morning hours on Friday," the statement added.

"The daring and selfless Chinar Corps warriors walked through knee-deep snow and reached the ailing lady's home. The Warriors, carried the aged lady on their back, to minimise injury to the patient, due to the mountainous nature of the tracks, the steep gradient involved and the heavy snowfall conditions," it stated further. On reaching Paro, the elderly woman was swiftly shifted to a waiting ambulance which took her to PHC, Boniyar, the Army informed.

"The local villagers appreciated the timely response by Indian Army's Paro detachment and praised their gallant and humane efforts towards the local population," the statement added. Jabri Village is located along a steep gradient, from which evacuation during heavy snowfall is extremely challenging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

