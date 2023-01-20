Left Menu

Joint forces destroy 80k opium poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres land in Manipur

The value of the Poppy plants is estimated at around Rs 10 lakh,

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:21 IST
Joint forces destroy 80k opium poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres land in Manipur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation with Manipur Police and forest department, Assam Rifles on Friday destroyed 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres of forest land at Longpi village hill range in Nungba sub-division under Noney district of Manipur. The value of the Poppy plants is estimated about Rs 10 lakh, said the Assam Rifles in a statement, adding the operation was part of its anti-drug move.

"Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) destroyed large scale cultivation of Poppy plants at Longpi village Hill Ranges in Nungba Sub Division of Noney district in Manipur on 20 January 2023," mentions the statement. Based on the input about large scale plantation of Poppy plants in Hill Range of Longpi village, the statement said, a joint operation was launched by the Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Manipur police from Nungba Police Station and Noney Forest Department Officials.

"The party destroyed approximately 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants which were planted in 1.25 acres of forest land worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs of forest land at Longpi village Hill range in Nungba Subdivision, under Noney District of Manipur." State Police is investigating further details, added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023