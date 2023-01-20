Kerala: Gas cylinder explodes in Pathanamthitta, two firemen injured

Two firemen were injured and four shops were gutted in a gas cylinder explosion that took place at a shop in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Friday afternoon, officials said. As per information, a fire broke out in a chips manufacturing unit near the civil station and later spread to nearby shops, and triggered the cylinder explosion.

"As the fire spread to nearby shops, efforts were made to douse the fire, gas cylinders stored in the chips manufacturing unit exploded," officials said. More fire brigades rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire has been brought under control and efforts to fully extinguish it are on. No casualties have been reported so far, officials added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

