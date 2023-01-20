BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level border coordination meeting
Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh recently held a sector commander-level border coordination meeting at BOP Benapole, Bangladesh. The BSF delegation was led by Rajesh Kumar, DIG, Sector Headquarters Kolkata and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation was led by Major Mamunur, PSC, Sector Commander Khulna.
As part of the meeting, both sides discussed border-related issues that are relevant to the effective management of the Border. The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crimes and measures to check illegal cross-border movements. At the end of the conference, both sides expressed satisfaction with the meaningful and cordial discussions, which reflect friendly bilateral relationships between the two countries.
Both sides agreed to implement the decisions taken more expeditiously. (ANI)
