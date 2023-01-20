Left Menu

BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level border coordination meeting

As part of the meeting, both sides discussed border-related issues that are relevant to the effective management of the Border. The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crimes and measures to check illegal cross-border movements.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:36 IST
BSF, BGB hold sector commander-level border coordination meeting
Sector commander-level border coordination meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh recently held a sector commander-level border coordination meeting at BOP Benapole, Bangladesh. The BSF delegation was led by Rajesh Kumar, DIG, Sector Headquarters Kolkata and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation was led by Major Mamunur, PSC, Sector Commander Khulna.

As part of the meeting, both sides discussed border-related issues that are relevant to the effective management of the Border. The discussion included joint efforts against trans-border crimes and measures to check illegal cross-border movements. At the end of the conference, both sides expressed satisfaction with the meaningful and cordial discussions, which reflect friendly bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to implement the decisions taken more expeditiously. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023