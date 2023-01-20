Haryana police seize over 85,000 banned medicines, one held

Haryana Police seized a huge consignment of banned medicines and arrested a man for allegedly transporting the contraband in a car in Yamunanagar district on Friday. These prohibited drugs included more than 10,000 capsules, 75,000 tablets, 300 bottles of syrups and 100 injections, a police official said.

Sharing the information, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the seized prohibited medicines were being supplied in the state from Uttar Pradesh. According to the official, a police team had received secret information that a suspected peddler will come from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana via Kalanaur with a huge consignment of drugs in his car.

After getting the input, a team was formed that went to the Kalanaur border and started checking the vehicles at Naka, stated the official. When a car was stopped and checked, a huge amount of medicines, falling under the category of prohibited drugs was recovered from the vehicle, said the police.

According to the police, these include 20 boxes (2880) of Spasmo Proxyvon capsules, 10 boxes (60000) of Lomotil tablets, 25 boxes (6000) of Pyeevon Spas Plus capsules, 25 boxes (15000) of Alprazolam tablets, 2 boxes of (300 bottles) Chlorpheniramine syrup, 5 boxes (1200) Hydrochloride capsules and 2 boxes of Tramadol. The arrested accused was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Barara in the Ambala district. Further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

