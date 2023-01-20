Left Menu

UAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP

Updated: 20-01-2023 23:48 IST
United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar, state oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and oil major BP agreed to conduct a joint feasibility study on exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UAE, Masdar said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement, which includes Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, would explore the production of SAF, alongside other products like renewable diesel and naphtha, using municipal solid waste and renewable hydrogen, Masdar added.

"The feasibility study will leverage the capabilities of the five partners to evaluate the technical and commercial viability of such a project. If the study's conclusions are positive, the partners will target working toward developing the region's first commercial-scale production capacity in Abu Dhabi," Masdar said.

