Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands a separate railway budget

"I want a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the House. It has a lot of importance," Nitish Kumar added.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 07:55 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands a separate railway budget
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday demanded a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the house from the general budget. Nitish said it has a lot of importance. Nitish Kumar, who is on a Samadhan Yatra told reporters in Nalanda, "When I was the Railway Minister, we used to give numerous jobs to people. When Rail Budget was presented in Parliament, there were discussions across all newspapers".

"I want a separate Railway Budget to be presented in the House. It has a lot of importance," Nitish Kumar added. Kumar again raised the issue of demanding special status for Bihar. Development work has been done in Bihar Sharif, he added.

"I have always been listening to the problems of people since the time I was an MLA. I keep visiting places, sitting with people and addressing their issues. We have always been demanding special status for Bihar," CM Nitish. The government is in the process of finalising the Budget document to be presented on February 1.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10. Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023