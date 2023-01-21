Left Menu

Telangana: Krishna Express receives hoax bomb threat call

The Superintendent of Police, Railways, Anuradha said that the train officials immediately called the Railway police and bomb squad, who checked the entire train and disclosed the call as "fake".

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 07:56 IST
Telangana: Krishna Express receives hoax bomb threat call
Police probing the hoax call case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Police in Telangana's Hyderabad has booked a case after an alleged bomb threat call was received by one Krishna Express train at the Moula Ali Railway Station. The call later turned out to be a hoax, the authorities said on Friday. The Superintendent of Police, Railways, Anuradha said that the train officials immediately called the Railway police and bomb squad, who checked the entire train and disclosed the call as "fake".

"Today, the Railways department received a bomb threat call to the Krishna Express train while it was stationed at Moula Ali railway station with passengers. Immediately, the Railway police along with the bomb squad checked the entire express and the call turned out to be fake," SP Railways Anuradha said on Friday. The police have registered the case and taken up the investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023