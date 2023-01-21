Left Menu

5 died, 15 seriously injured in J-K's Billawar

In a tragic road accident on Friday, five persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured at the Dhanu Parole village in Jammu and Kashmir's Billawar.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 08:00 IST
5 died, 15 seriously injured in J-K's Billawar
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on Friday, five persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured at the Dhanu Parole village in Jammu and Kashmir's Billawar. According to the police, the accident took place after the vehicle carrying them from Koug to Dannu Parole allegedly fell into a deep gorge after rolling down at Sila. The accident initially killed four people and the fifth person succumbed to the injuries later.

The 15 injured persons have been taken to the Sub District Hospital in Billawer. The persons deceased have been identified as Bantu, Hans Raj, Ajeet Singh, Amroo, and Kaku Ram.

The Billawar police have initiated an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

