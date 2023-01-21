Woman arrested for child trafficking in Rajasthan's Udaipur

One woman has been arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur in an alleged case of child trafficking in which she allegedly attempted to sell off a newborn for Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday. The woman was nabbed on Thursday as part of a special campaign by Udaipur District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma for the prevention of illegal activities and crime in Udaipur. Under this campaign, police teams were formed and dispatched to various areas of the district.

"On Thursday based on information received by Savina Circle Police Station, a police team found a woman standing with a baby in her arms in Sector 9 area. Police suspicions were raised when the child, which kept on crying, was not comforted by her and the child was not even fed with milk. She was arrested after she was unable to give satisfactory answers to the police," Yogendra Vyas, the Station House Officer (SHO) said. "After an inquiry, it was found that the child was brought at Rs 1,50,000 from Jhadol and the woman would further sell it to a third person for a sum of Rs 2,00,000," SHO Vyas said.

The Police official said that upon interrogation the woman disclosed that she used to buy and sell small children. He said that Police is investigating to ascertain whether she was working alone or had accomplices. He said that the child has been sent to the custody of the state Child Welfare Committee.

The police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)