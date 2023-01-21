Rahul, Priyanka extend greetings to Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on statehood day

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended warm greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on the 51st anniversary of their statehood. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wished the people of the three northeastern states and said that the country takes pride in their rich history and vibrant culture.

"Best wishes to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their respective statehood day. Their rich history and vibrant culture are the pride of India, which we must cherish and nurture," he tweeted. Priyanka Gandhi also extended greetings to the three states on the same lines and said that the cultural heritage of the states must be protected.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Warmest wishes to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on the anniversary of their statehood. We are proud of your rich cultural heritage and deeply believe that it must always be cherished and protected." January 21 is celebrated as the foundation day of statehood of three states. This year marks the 51st anniversary of statehood of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. (ANI)

