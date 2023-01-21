UP CM extends wishes on Mauni Amavasya, stresses on security

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his warm greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Mauni Amvasya on Saturday. Taking to his social media he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the entire state on the holy festival of Mauni Amavasya."

The CM also welcomed the devotees, kalpvasis and seers who have arrived in Prayagraj for the holy dip in Sangam. "On this occasion, hearty greetings to all the revered saints, Kalpavasis and devotees who came to take bath at the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Prayagraj." The CM said that proper arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of all devotees. Necessary arrangements have been made for monitoring and showering flowers by helicopter.

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Varanasi today on the festive occasion of Mauni Amavasya. District Magistrate of Prayagraj said, "Around 22 lakh devotees have taken the holy dip so far. Several special trains have come from Varanasi, Sultanpur and Lucknow. We have arranged an adequate number of buses at bus stands."

In Varanasi devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga and offered a prayer on the ghats. They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh and the Sun and remembered their ancestors and the departed souls of the family. Women were seen singing devotional songs with earthen lamps and performing rituals.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion. It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate themselves to remaining mute and try to connect their inner selves and God. It is also believed that during the Magh month as per Hindu beliefs the river water turns into nectar. So the devotees take a bath in this nectar as it leads to an enlightened life.

For this year 'Magh Mela' also called as 'Kumbh Mela' or 'Magh Kumbh Mela' is organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 6 till February 18. The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers. With an aim to facilitate devotees visiting, the district administration has deployed water ambulances at the ghats.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is also using body cameras at 'Magh Mela' underway in Prayagraj. (ANI)

