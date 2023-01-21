Tamil Nadu: Home Guard personnel arrested with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.33 lakh

Tamil Nadu Crime Branch officials on Saturday apprehended a Home Guard personnel and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.33 lakh. The accused has been identified as Rajeswaran from Morpannai.

Thiruvadanai crime branch police received confidential information that Rajeswaran, who belongs to Morpannai next to Ramanathapuram, has counterfeit notes. "Subsequently, the accused was apprehended and during the search, it was found that he had counterfeit notes of Rs 1,33,500 and it was confiscated," said Ramanathapuram Crime Branch Police officials.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

