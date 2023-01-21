Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Home Guard personnel arrested with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.33 lakh

Crime Branch officials on Saturday apprehended a Home Guard personnel with fake notes and seized one lakh 33 thousand counterfeit notes.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 13:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Crime Branch officials on Saturday apprehended a Home Guard personnel and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1.33 lakh. The accused has been identified as Rajeswaran from Morpannai.

Thiruvadanai crime branch police received confidential information that Rajeswaran, who belongs to Morpannai next to Ramanathapuram, has counterfeit notes. "Subsequently, the accused was apprehended and during the search, it was found that he had counterfeit notes of Rs 1,33,500 and it was confiscated," said Ramanathapuram Crime Branch Police officials.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

