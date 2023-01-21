Left Menu

SC declines plea seeking to enforce "one car, one person" norm

The plea sought direction to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess.

The Supreme Court has declined a plea seeking to enforce the "one car, one person" norm saying the issue pertains to the policy domain of the government. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, "The issues which are raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India in the present case pertaining to the policy domain. Hence, we are not inclined to entertain the petition."

The apex court said the petitioners are at liberty to pursue their grievances before the authorities in accordance with the law. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Tsunami on Roads demanding the imposition of an environmental tax on the second vehicle of an owner.

The plea sought direction to allow only one personal car per person or allow someone to own a second car only after imposing an environmental cess. It sought directions to initiate an effective national programme against air pollution in order to get special attention, priority and better coordination among the States and the Centre, with better utilisation of the budget. (ANI)

