Left Menu

Won't interfere, it's Ram Rahim's right: Haryana CM on Dera Sacha Sauda chief's parole

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:00 IST
Won't interfere, it's Ram Rahim's right: Haryana CM on Dera Sacha Sauda chief's parole
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the 40-day parole granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been serving a 20-year jail term in a rape case, said that its is Dera Sacha Sauda chief's right and he must have got after following all the procedures He further said that if the Dera Sacha Sauda chief has got parole, it must be after following all the procedures and he will not interfere in that.

"I was not aware that Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then it must be after following all the procedures and that is his right. I will not interfere in that," said Khattar. Earlier in the day, Ram Rahim was released on 40-day parole.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail. "Gurmeet Ram Rahim is like every other prisoner here and he also has his fundamental rights. After 3-5 years, a prisoner can apply for parole and it is not in our hands, competent authority decides on the bail," said Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala.

The paperwork for his parole was completed and he was released on Saturday. Earlier, he was out on parole for 40 days in October 2022. "The Dera chief's family have submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for Ram Rahim on his behalf but it will be decided by the court and commissioner for how many days he will get parole and where will he stay during this time," Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala confirmed on Friday.

Notably, the Dera chief was also granted parole ahead of the Haryana panchayat election and Adampur Assembly bypoll. Rahim was granted parole for a month on June 17.

He has been incarcerated, since 2017, in Haryana's Sunaria jail where he is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three weeks' furlough. While parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers. CBI had registered the case on the orders passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in 2003 and taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Police Station Sadar in Kurukshetra.

It was alleged that Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Khanpur Kolian, Kurukshetra was murdered on July 10, 2002, when he was working in his fields at village Khanpur Kolian of District Kurukshetra in Haryana. After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in 2007 against six accused and charges were framed in 2008 while, on October 8, 2021, the court convicted Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023