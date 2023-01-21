'Stand with you,' says Rahul Gandhi after NSUI president calls on him

National Student's Union of India (NSUI) president Isherpreet Singh on Saturday met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and apprised him of the struggle of Paralympic players of Punjab. According to an NSUI statement, Rahul Gandhi encouraged and assured them that he stands firmly with them.

"Met and told the struggle of Paralympic players of Punjab to Rahul Gandhi Ji during the Bharat Jodo Yatra where he encouraged and assured that he stands firmly with them. As Nsui Punjab President I stand strong with them till they get their rights.#bharatjodoyatra," NSUI said in a tweet. "We will help them at every step like we have done in the past through various protests," an NSUI statement said. (ANI)

