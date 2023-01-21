Left Menu

Punjab police deploys 400 personnel in state ahead of Republic Day, conducts security checks

Officials said that security checks are being conducted at many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:52 IST
Punjab police deploys 400 personnel in state ahead of Republic Day, conducts security checks
AP Singh, IG Pathankot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has deployed 400 police personnel to carry security checks in the state ahead of Republic Day, officials said on Saturday. Officials said security checks are being conducted at many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day.

"We are inspecting the law and order situation here. Security checks are being conducted in many places including railway stations ahead of Republic Day. 400 police personnel have been deployed to carry out security check operations," AP Singh, IG Pathankot said while talking to ANI. "Action will be taken against people violating the law," Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023