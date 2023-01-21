Left Menu

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma greets people on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders also greeted the people of Meghalaya on their statehood day

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:56 IST
Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Gangma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma extended "warm wishes" to the people of Meghalaya on the 51st statehood day and urged them to take pledge to uphold spirit of unity to work for state's welfare. "Warm wishes on the occasion of Meghalaya's 51st Statehood Day! On this significant day, let us remember the immense contribution of the valiant founding fathers of our state and take a pledge to uphold the spirit of oneness and unity to work for Meghalaya's welfare," said Sangma, a former state Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders also greeted the people of Meghalaya on their statehood day. January 21 is celebrated as statehood of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. Meghalaya and Tripura are facing assembly polls. While polling will be held in Tripura on February 16, Meghalaya will go to the polls on February 27. (ANI)

