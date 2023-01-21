UP: CM Yogi flags off G20 walkathon organised in four cities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Run for G-20 Walkathon' being organised in four cities of the state to spread mass awareness about the G-20 Summit to be held in February. The four cities include Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddha Nagar simultaneously.

From sportspersons, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, civil defence, and sports teachers of Basic Shiksha Parishad, Nehru Yuva Kendra to Prantiya Raksha Dal jawans, NDRF and PAC band members participated in the walkathon, informed the government on Saturday. CM also laid the foundation stone for the G-20 multi-purpose sports hall at KD Singh Babu Stadium to be built at a cost of Rs 519 lakhs. On this occasion, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak handed over the flag bearing the G-20 logo to the Chief Minister.

While addressing the occasion, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh has got the opportunity to host the G-20 conference and to promote the state's image, culture, food, and digital UP globally through this conference. "With the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the resolution of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," the G-20 conference is being organised in India this year and a total of 11 meetings will be held in Uttar Pradesh on different days of the G-20 conference," Yogi pointed out.

An array of programmes are being organised in the state on a large scale in view of the G-20 conference from today, including among others a walkathon and a mini-marathon. Emphasising that the programmes are aimed at ensuring public participation in the event, the CM congratulated the participants, including public representatives and administrative officials in the four districts.

He said, "As the country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with enthusiasm, we can see ourselves making great achievements. The world accepts today that in this era of global crisis, India and PM Modi are the only leaders that can rescue and revive the world." Stating that Indian sages always talked about considering the whole world as one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), the CM said, "Today it is a matter of pride for us that India has got the leadership of this G-20 and UP has got the opportunity to host it."

"This event will be attended by representatives from 20 major countries around the world, as well as representatives from nine friendly countries. It will be a matter of pleasure for us that, along with hospitality service, we are getting the opportunity to showcase the new heights of development that the country has touched. The event will take place in Lucknow from February 13 to 15. We will get an opportunity to showcase the competence that UP has achieved in the technology field in recent times. We must set an excellent example of Atithi Devo Bhava," the CM marked. He further stated that the month of February is very important for Uttar Pradesh as the state is gearing up to host the Global Investors Summit, every big investor and entrepreneur from all over the world and country will come here and try to associate themselves with the prosperity and potential of the state. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs will visit the state to take part in the event.

The CM announced that UP would celebrate its foundation day on January 24. A series of programs will start from the foundation day and continue till February 15. On this occasion, every district will be associated with these programs. All the events of the G-20 conference will continue till August. (ANI)

