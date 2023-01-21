Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launches 'Schools of Eminence' project in Mohali

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched the 'Schools of Eminence' project at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:11 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched the 'Schools of Eminence' project at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali. Mann tweeted in Punjabi saying, "Today is a historic day in the field of education for Punjab...Today the first of the 117 schools of eminence in Punjab is being inaugurated...Congratulations to all Punjabis..."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Mann on the announcement of 117 schools of eminence. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo said, "Congratulations to Punjab CM Bhagwant MannThis is amazing. In such a short time, 117 schools of eminence were announced. After Delhi, now Punjab will witness the education revolution. Soon, all schools in Punjab will become world-class. Congratulations to three crores Punjabis."

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mann said that the state government's priority is to make "Punjab a leading state in the field of education nationwide." Taking to his social media handle, Mann on Wednesday wrote, "We are striving to fulfil our promise of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. First of all, we have started the work of making the school buildings splendid. Our priority is to revolutionize the field of education and make Punjab the leading state of the country in it. Well done @harjotbains."

Along with this tweet he also shared several pictures of the schools of Punjab showing the earlier and current condition of the schools. As per the government reports, under the project, the AAP government will upgrade existing government schools into 'Schools of Eminence' for classes 9 to 12. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools as 'Schools of Eminence' in Phase 1. (ANI)

