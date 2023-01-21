Rajnath Singh visits NCC R-Day camp, urges youth to eliminate 'use and throw' culture

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the youth to eliminate "use and throw" concept stating that the society and environment suffer the most directly or indirectly due to this practice. Rajnath Singh, who visited National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day camp here, called upon the youth to identify new ways to take the nation to greater heights while staying connected with the country's age-old values and traditions.

The minister urged the cadets to focus on character building as much as they pay attention to gaining knowledge and earning wealth. He encouraged the youth to not let "use and throw" concept enter their personal lives, urging them to respect the elders, family and friends. He stated that while knowledge and education are important, life values hold equal relevance.

Stating that destruction of environment means destruction of life, he appealed to the youth and the nation at large to reuse goods as far as possible and work for the conservation of nature. The Defence Minister gave away Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

Emphasising the need to mould oneself according to the changing times, Rajnath Singh said no stone is being left unturned by the government to equip the nation to deal with challenges that may arise due to the fast-evolving global security scenario. He, however, maintained that while changing with time is essential, staying connected with the country's glorious past is equally important. The aim is to build a strong and prosperous India, rooted in its culture and traditions, he said.

He expressed confidence that the cadets, with their hard work, dedication and values, will touch heights of success and bring laurels to the country. "The path of India's progress goes through the youth. The stronger our youth is, the stronger our country will be," he said. The Raksha Mantri appreciated the NCC for transforming its cadets into a well-rounded personality by inculcating the qualities of a leader, soldier, artist and above all a good human being.

"Unity, discipline, truthfulness, courage, harmony, leadership and teamwork taught at the NCC have always been the guiding light of our country. Some of the most important qualities the NCC imbibes in its cadets are determination to achieve a desired goal, team spirit and getting rid of the fear of failure. This not only helps the young minds to create their own path, but also gives a new direction to society. There is a need to keep working on these qualities as it makes a person perfect and complete in the longer run." Describing the country's "fool-proof security infrastructure" as one of the best examples of team work, Rajnath Singh asserted that the while the armed forces are protecting the nation from all kinds of threats, scientists, engineers, civil officers and others are providing all support by moving shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

"If there is ever a need to fight a war, the whole country will be behind our armed forces. It is the result of team work that India has defeated its enemies in the past and won many wars," he said. Elaborating on the benefits of team spirit, Rajnath Singh stressed that India is home to a number of languages, dialects, religions and ideas.

He pointed out that despite its diversity, India remains united and moves forward to secure the interest of its people. "Irrespective of their backgrounds, all Indians come forward and contribute to nation building. This is a major reason behind India's continuous march towards becoming one of the leading countries in the world. Working together doubles the strength, increases the chances of success and negates the feeling of arrogance. The NCC cadets should never let arrogance become a part of their personality and always be grateful to the nation and society," he said.

As part of the event, a colourful cultural programme was held. He also inspected the Guard of Honour presented by a contingent of NCC cadets drawn from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force wings of NCC.

He commended the cadets, drawn from all 17 directorates spread across the country, for their performances, terming it as a symbol of India's unity in diversity. The Raksha Mantri also visited the Flag Area prepared by the cadets, depicting various social awareness themes.

He was briefed by the cadets on their respective models. He also visited the 'Hall of Fame', which has an impressive collection of alumni photographs, models and other achievements of NCC over the past 75 years. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

