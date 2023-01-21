Kanpur encounter case: Gangster Vikas Dubey's kin released

Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in the case in which eight police officers were killed in Kanpur, was released from jail on Saturday. Khushi is the widow of Amar Dubey, an aide and relative of the slain gangster. Days after the ambush in which several policemen were killed and many injured, Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police as he allegedly tried to flee their custody.

The Supreme Court on January 4 granted regular bail to Khushi Dubey. She is accused of helping the key accused in the case. She was lodged in Kanpur Dehat jail for over 30 months. Earlier, Khushi had challenged the Allahabad High Court order denying her bail in the case. The apex court, while granting bail to Khushi, said she was a juvenile at the time of the incident in July 2020.

Uttar Pradesh police had opposed the bail plea of Kushi Dubey. Before the high court, Khushi had said she was declared a juvenile by a board on September 1, 2020. She had also pleaded that she was not a member of the gang of Vikas Dubey, rather her husband was a relative of the slain gangster and they had gone to Vikas Dubey's house on the day of the incident.

In the high court, the state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen, who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault. On July 2, 2020 a police raid team was attacked by Vikas Dubey and his aides in Bikru village of Kanpur. Eight policemen were killed by the gangster and his aides in the attack.

On July 10, he was killed in an encounter after he "attempted to flee", Uttar Pradesh police said. (ANI)

